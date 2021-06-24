What Your Favorite Color Reveals About Your Personality And Future

The popular personality test doesn’t determine who you are, but it certainly helps individuals learn how to be the best versions of themselves. A person’s early 20s can be a particularly daunting experience. On one hand, hustle culture tells 20-somethings to rise and grind, start investing in the stock market and grow personal wealth as soon as it’s accrued. On the other hand, SZA sings to me that it’s okay to be “20 Something,” all alone and with absolutely nothing to my name. Though it’s probably much easier to identify with the latter, nobody actually posts about it on social media, making it even more difficult to feel like you’re actually becoming successful. But for individuals in their 20s, success shouldn’t be measured based on fame or wealth. It all comes down to one thing: self-actualization.