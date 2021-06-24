What Your Favorite Color Reveals About Your Personality And Future

Look, it’s positivity! It feels like we could use that nowadays. I am very excited for Korthia — I get kind of twitchy thinking about it coming up in patch 9.1. I love the idea of the Jailer just yoinking a lost city into the Maw and us having to go explore it. I’m super excited about the lore implications of the place, about the possibility of finding out what the connection is between Sire Denathrius and the Nathrezim, and what that means for the Burning Legion and the history of the cosmos. Seeing the Naaru and various Void forces invade various realms in the Shadowlands has me excited for what Korthia might reveal about the history of the place — what did Zovaal do to get himself trapped in the Maw? What was the place like before he did whatever he did? Was there ever a time when all the various Shadowlands were one place? What is the Arbiter?