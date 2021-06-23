Ready to Meet Community Challenges, Together
Important issues in Central Oregon such as affordable housing, traffic congestion, employment, public health and natural resource conservation require strategic planning and benefit from a coordinated and inclusive approach. Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council is the region's council of governments, which works collaboratively with cities, counties and citizens to identify common needs, leverage resources and develop solutions to create more vibrant and resilient communities. Since 1972, COIC has contributed to making Central Oregon a better place to live by offering programs and services that improve quality of life.www.bendsource.com