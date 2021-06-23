Cancel
HCA to sell $2.4B in debt

williamsonhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Healthcare plans to offer two batches of senior notes worth nearly $2.4 billion to repay a portion of nearly $2.6 billion in senior secured term loans. HCA leadership will sell the debt under two notes. The first, for $850 million, will be due in 2031 and carry a yield to maturity of 2.4 percent. The second, for $1.5 billion, will be due in 2051 and carry a yield to maturity of 3.5 percent.

www.williamsonhomepage.com
