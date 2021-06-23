HCA to sell $2.4B in debt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, today announced that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to sell its Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, service areas and its Chicago, Evansville, Indiana, and Anne Arundel, Maryland, service areas for $1.125 billion and $661 million, respectively. Total transaction gross proceeds will be approximately $1.786 billion. Atlantic Broadband, a U.S. cable operator and subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE: CCA) ("Cogeco"), has agreed to acquire the Cleveland and Columbus markets in one transaction while in a separate transaction, Astound Broadband (dba RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband) has agreed to acquire WOW!'s Chicago, Evansville and Anne Arundel service areas.