Tegra Tshabola and Braylon James Headline Ohio State's Final Camp, Three from South Florida Receive Offers and Wilfredo Aybar Picks Stanford

Ohio State’s camp season reached its conclusion on Wednesday as the Buckeyes held their seventh and final high school football camp of June inside Ohio Stadium. Compared to the first six camps of the month, Wednesday’s camp – which was a late addition to the schedule – didn’t feature nearly as many serious candidates to receive offers from the Buckeyes. Two prospects of note that were on the field Wednesday, though, were Ohio State offensive line commit Tegra Tshabola and Texas four-star wide receiver Braylon James.