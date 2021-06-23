Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph, AL

New bridge over Fox Creek complete

Randolph Leader
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists who travel Highway 48 between Wedowee and Lineville from Randolph into Clay county are now driving on a new road and a new bridge (left photo). The new bridge was opened the week before last and is much wider than the old Fox Creek bridge. The bridge that was replaced was built in the 1920s, and it was difficult to meet oncoming traffic, especially tractor trailer trucks. The old bridge, which crossed at the old store, has been removed.

www.therandolphleader.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Wedowee, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Clay County, AL
City
Clay, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

At least 45 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

Manila, Philippines (CNN) — At least 45 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, as rescue and recovery operations continue amid the country's worst military air disaster in decades. The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...