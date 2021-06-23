New bridge over Fox Creek complete

Motorists who travel Highway 48 between Wedowee and Lineville from Randolph into Clay county are now driving on a new road and a new bridge (left photo). The new bridge was opened the week before last and is much wider than the old Fox Creek bridge. The bridge that was replaced was built in the 1920s, and it was difficult to meet oncoming traffic, especially tractor trailer trucks. The old bridge, which crossed at the old store, has been removed.