Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Rasheem Green

By Aryanna Prasad
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172B8A_0adZCTUi00

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Rasheem Green, Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 279 pounds

2020 Stats: 10 tackles, 2.0 sacks in 10 games

Before the 2020 season, the future looked bright for Green, who led the Seahawks in sacks during his second season. Unfortunately, he didn't take the step forward the franchise believed he would in his third season, as his overall production dipped significantly in 2020 compared to 2019. Appearing in only 10 games due to a lengthy injured reserve stint with a neck stinger, the former USC standout didn't make any starts and only reached half of his sack total from the season before. As he got healthier in the second half, he did re-emerge as a bigger factor for Seattle, producing five of his six quarterback hits in the final three regular season games. Back for his fourth season, he will compete against L.J. Collier and Kerry Hyder at the 5-tech base defensive end position in 2021.

Best Case Scenario: Avoiding the injury bug and finally fulfilling his immense potential, Green surprisingly edges out Collier and Hyder for a starting role at base defensive end and registers 7.0 sacks in a breakout fourth season, setting himself up favorably for free agency.

Worst Case Scenario: Despite turning in a decent training camp, Green falls to the bottom of the depth chart at a crowded position and with Aldon Smith available after being cleared of his latest legal issue, Green becomes the odd man out. The team initially fails to find a trade partner before eventually waiving him in early September.

What to Expect in 2021: Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Green has yet to come close to reaching his ceiling due to injuries and inconsistent play. But he's still only 24 years old and offers a tantalizing blend of size and athletic traits, so he should remain in the mix for snaps at defensive end as well as reduced inside at defensive tackle on passing downs. While it's not out of the realm of possibility he could put everything together and return to the starting lineup, he will most likely play a rotational role once again and with Smith's status up in the air, making the team isn't necessarily certain. Training camp and preseason games will be important determining his future in Seattle and the NFL in general.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
36
Followers
384
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Hyder
Person
Darvin Kidsy
Person
Robert Nkemdiche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Reflecting Back on Turbulent Offseason, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Believes Winning Will Heal All Wounds

RENTON, Wash. - Wednesday marked five months since the Seahawks were shockingly defeated by the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. A lot has happened since that fateful night at Lumen Field, from the firing of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and the hiring of his replacement Shane Waldron to one of Seattle's busiest free agency periods to date.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Observations From Seahawks 8th OTA Practice

In the midst of their final week of OTAs, the Seahawks returned to the field on Tuesday for their eighth session at the VMAC. Without any 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 reps pitting the offense against the defense, it was a rather uneventful, brief practice. However, there were still some noteworthy moments,...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Add Depth at Receiver, Sign Travis Toivonen

As the Seahawks embark on the final week of voluntary organized team activities, they'll be joined by a new receiver. Late Tuesday morning, the team officially announced the signing of wideout Travis Toivonen, who takes the roster spot vacated by tight end Nick Guggemos' release on Monday. In four years...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Cornerbacks

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Jamal Adams's Absence From Seahawks OTAs Isn't an Issue... Yet

As concerns over COVID-19 protocols increased and players found commonality in their preference for virtual team activities, the majority of the NFL stood in solidarity by modifying or opting out of in-person, voluntary OTAs. The Seahawks were one of the first to make their stance known, issuing a statement on April 13 via the NFLPA.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Russell Wilson Excited by 'Super Complex' Scheme, Seahawks' Offensive Weapons

During his post-OTA press conference on Thursday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson covered a breadth of topics. Aside from answering the barrage of questions regarding his offseason feud with the organization, he offered his thoughts on his teammates and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme. Despite facing criticism for not addressing...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Report: Jamal Adams Won't Attend Seahawks Mandatory Minicamp

As expected, the Seahawks will conduct mandatory minicamp this week without safety Jamal Adams, but ongoing contract negotiations may not be the primary reason he won't be in town. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams won't report to the VMAC for the three-day minicamp due to personal reasons....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks: 5 players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1

The reigning NFC West champions comes off a season that finished with more question than answers. Can the Seattle Seahawks regroup in 2021?. There was a Super Bowl title in 2013 (XLVII) and a return to the “Big Game” a year later. And there were some who actually uttered the word “dynasty” at this stage of a postseason run that the Seattle Seahawks would embark on from 2012-16. In fact, since the arrival of Russell Wilson, the franchise has been playoff-bound eight times in nine years.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Pete Carroll Says Extension With Seahawks S Jamal Adams Is 'Coming'

RENTON, Wash. - On the morning of the start of mandatory minicamp, Seahawks fans were met with the news that safety Jamal Adams would not be participating. This was always a possibility, considering Adams was not among the 70-plus players at the team's voluntary workouts last week as he works his way back from finger and shoulder surgeries.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 5 Storylines to Watch at Seahawks Mandatory Minicamp

After concluding OTAs last week, the Seahawks have reached the final step in their offseason program with a three-day minicamp set to kick off on Tuesday. Once players and coaches depart the practice field on Thursday, they will be off until they return to report for training camp on July 27. The first practice is slated to happen on July 31, ushering in a new season.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Motivated Robert Nkemdiche Aiming to Make Most of Third Act With Seahawks

RENTON, WA - When the Seahawks take the field for practice at the VMAC, whether for "voluntary" OTAs or preparing to play in the Super Bowl, they specialize in conducting organized chaos. As loud music blares from the speakers around the facility, coaches turn up the energy yelling constant words of encouragement and players do their best to match the untamed intensity.
NFLSacramento Bee

No KJ Wright on Seahawks roster for first time in a decade

For a decade, No. 50 was seemingly always on the field for the Seahawks. Right now, the number is going unused in Seattle, and it may remain that way if the Seahawks have decided K.J. Wright’s run as a lynchpin starter for the defense has truly come to an end.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Well-Versed in Shane Waldron's System, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett Playing Role of 'Teacher' to Teammates

RENTON, Wash. - Inserting himself into a decade-long established culture, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron hasn't had to enter the next chapter of his coaching career alone. In his move from Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest, Waldron is accompanied by former Rams assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, now Seattle's run game coordinator, and tight end Gerald Everett.