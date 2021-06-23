Letters to the editor
I have been following the discussions about temporarily housing refugee children in Warwick Living Center. I had the privilege of working with migrant children in central Michigan for 30 years. The relationships with my students and their families enriched my personal and family life in ways I couldn't have anticipated. My students were some of the most valuable community members that I had the pleasure of knowing. Many of them became business owners, teachers and other professionals.