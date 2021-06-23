Cancel
EDITORIAL: Abbott bites dogs, owners should bite back

 7 days ago

With Republican Party of Texas Chairman and right-wing agitator Allen West and former state senator Don Huffines emerging as threats to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s vision of a third term, Abbott is quite obviously turning frantic. Instead of offering Texans sound, rational, wise leadership, he’s desperately trying to demonstrate he’s a tougher hombre than anyone else: He’s crowdfunding to build the former president’s border wall, defying federal gun laws, demanding voter rights be rigorously restricted and pressing for more ways to ban the teaching of critical race theory, which state legislators just banned.

