The Midland Center for the Arts will present a production of the musical “Grease” featuring high school students from around mid-Michigan, including Grace Wolf of Shepherd, at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 25-27. All tickets are $14. The performances will be outdoors at the center, 1801 W. St. Andrews St., Midland, but will be postponed in case of rain. Visit Mcfta.org.