The Revolutionists
Four badass women take on the French Revolution! The Revolutionists Streaming June 23 – July 4, 2021 on Broadway On Demand. Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, but feeling a bit like Sex and the City circa 1793 Paris. Charlotte Corday (assassin), Olympe de Gouges (playwright), Marie Antoinette (former queen), and Marianne Angelle (Haitian rebel) are all committed to finding Equality for Women while trying to figure out what it means to be “revolutionary.” This grand and zany comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world without losing our heads.www.daytonlocal.com