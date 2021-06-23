Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Revolutionists

daytonlocal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour badass women take on the French Revolution! The Revolutionists Streaming June 23 – July 4, 2021 on Broadway On Demand. Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, but feeling a bit like Sex and the City circa 1793 Paris. Charlotte Corday (assassin), Olympe de Gouges (playwright), Marie Antoinette (former queen), and Marianne Angelle (Haitian rebel) are all committed to finding Equality for Women while trying to figure out what it means to be “revolutionary.” This grand and zany comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world without losing our heads.

www.daytonlocal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Charlotte Corday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Paris#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Terrorism
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

For the Right Price, Ernest Hemingway’s Granddaughter Will Endorse Your Book

Life in a literary family has been a source of inspiration for many a writer. To cite one example, Martin Amis’s excellent memoir Experience deals in part with the vast legacy of his father Kingsley. And while Mariel Hemingway is best known for her work as an actress, she too has written a book about her literary family. 2015’s Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family deals with a number of heavy topics, not least among them the influence of her grandfather, Ernest Hemingway.
Societyncpolicywatch.org

What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? | Frederick Douglass

[Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a speech regarding the meaning of the Fourth of July delivered by the abolitionist and advocate Frederick Douglass in Rochester, N.Y., July 5, 1852.]. … Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have...
SocietyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Frederick Douglass: What, to the American Slave, is your 4th of July?

Editor’s note: Frederick Douglass delivered his speech on July 5, 1852 as part of the sermon at St. Paul’s, Wallingford. Here is an abridged version. Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men, too. . . It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory...
Kentucky Statetravelweekly.com

Richard Turen slept here

My family didn't stay in hotels. They thought the concept was ridiculous if your home had a bedroom. Later, in my teens, the family took its first vacation to a resort in upstate New York, where I developed a crush on Natalie Wood, who was filming a movie on the property. I even had dinner with her twice.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

New library books

The following titles on Revolutionary War history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library. “The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners Who Shaped the Country, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware” by Patrick K. O'Donnell. Relates the crucial role of the Marblehead Regiment, led by John Glover,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Books & LiteratureSentinel

The different lives of Isabel Allende – Sylvia Colombo

Being a feminist writer and journalist in 1970s Chile and having the same last name as the president ousted in a military coup wasn’t exactly a comfortable position. Far from there. The challenges, tragedies and life’s achievements of Isabel Allende, 78, to date the world’s best-selling Latin American author (74 million copies of her 24 novels) are the theme of the 3-part mini-series “Isabel”, which is on Amazon Prime.
PoliticsRiverside Press Enterprise

America’s birthday was no picnic in the park

On July 4th, 1776 the Second Continental Congress took the radical step of declaring thirteen of King George III’s colonies independent of the mother country; from then on there was no going back. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We shall all hang together or we shall most certainly hang separately.”. The...
Moviesdaytonlocal.com

Review: The Little Mermaid at La Comedia

It’s back to like old times at La Comedia, don’t miss the opportunity to dive in and experience ‘The Little Mermaid.’. On a personal note, I’ve never been on a underwater deep sea diving excursion (I don’t like masks…scuba masks). However, attending ‘The Little Mermaid’ at La Comedia Dinner Theatre is a similar type of experience as up close encounters with a variety of sea life is provided, as is stunning visuals and lots of vibrant colors. Plus, masks of no kind are required.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Mum turns daughter’s babysitter into viral star by secretly recording her singing

A babysitter went viral after her employer shared a video of her singing a Disney classic.Nicki Maher, 43, from Somerset, Massachusetts filmed and posted a video of Delaney Wilson, 18, on TikTok singing to her daughter while they played together. It has amassed over 12 million views and millions of likes on her page @nickunplugged.In the video, Ms Maher whispers to the camera, “This is our babysitter”, and then pans the camera to Ms Wilson singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, the 1989 Disney animated movie.She wrote in the video’s closed captions, “I’m trying to encourage her...
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter faces a new controversy

After the strong statements of Katie Lung, Harry Potter faces a new scandal after the new statements of a member of the cast. Since it came to the cinema, Harry Potter became one of the most important sagas in cinema. In this way, the years go by but the franchise continues to be a great success. However, it appears that not all of the cast members had such a great time filming the movies. An actress revealed a sad reality that she had to live.
Celebrationsthehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Celebrating Bastille Day

Much like our Fourth of July, Bastille Day celebrates France’s independence every year on July 14th. The Bastille was a structure originally built to protect Paris from English attacks; later, it became a prison for wealthy citizens and spies. On July 14, 1789, revolutionaries swarmed the prison to take the gunpowder housed inside, signaling the beginning of the French Revolution. Today, France marks the occasion with a military parade, fireworks, and spending time with friends and family. Check out our roundup for our best Bastille Day inspiration!
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

Simon Institute to host bestselling author, biographer

Biographer and New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 2 p.m. July 9. Millard and John Shaw, institute director, will discuss Millard’s writing and research process, as well as her award-winning books about Teddy...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!. The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. To commemorate their special day, both Julia and...
Religionthreeriverspublishing.com

Revolutionists were nothing but sinners

I am a political conservative who considers the Constitution a great document and the basis for our nation. However, I am also a Christian conservative who considers the Bible the greatest document and the basis for our lives. And when I look at the Revolutionary War, I see people who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy