Tulsa, OK

Greenwood tour guide sees increase in tourism, looking to keep momentum

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Terry Baccus who does tours for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce says before the centennial and Juneteenth, he was doing 2-3 tours a day. But at the height of all the events, he said tourism demands had increased by 70 percent.

Baccus says it’s important to keep Greenwood’s story and legacy continuing. He believes tourism will continue to grow as Greenwood Rising will open next month.

President of Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Freeman Culver, says there’s a Greenwood tax increment financing (TIF) with the City of Tulsa and that those tax dollars are suppose to go to greenwood beautification. Culver says they have not received the money yet but are expecting to receive it in 2023.

City of Tulsa spokesperson Carson Colvin says there’s just a little more than $2,300 in the Greenwood TIF but after new development in the area like Greenwood Rising, the TIF is expected to generate more than $58,000 a year.

