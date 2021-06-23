Virtual convention begins June 28

For 12 consecutive years, the summers in Little Rock featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming into the city to stay in hotels and fill restaurants as they held their conventions at the Governor's Hall. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.