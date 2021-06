LSU has its new baseball coach: Jay Johnson. Johnson coached at Arizona for five seasons and will replace Paul Mainieri, who led LSU for 15 seasons. Jay Johnson’s father, Jerry, was a high school football and track coach in his hometown of Oroville, California. As a boy, Jay would sit on the couch and watch game film with his dad. He has a reputation for football-like devotion to detail. “I look at WarrenNolan.com like 17 times a day,” Johnson said at the 2016 College World Series. “That is basically where I get my NCAA RPI information.”