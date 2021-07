Whether you are studying, watching a movie, or hanging out with friends, a good snack is essential. When it comes to snacks everybody wants to try the latest Trader Joe's craze before the shelves are emptied. While these new refreshments can be a hit or miss, other snacks are more nostalgic and reliable. For many people, Asian snacks carry that sense of sentimentality. These delicious pieces of childhood cannot be found at just any store, instead, you must venture to the Asian supermarket.