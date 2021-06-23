Cancel
Public Health

Jay Craven: Discovering Ethan Allen - A COVID Tale, Part 4

Caledonian Record-News
 9 days ago

Jay is reflecting on some experiences from the last fourteen months. So far, he has described how, anxious to escape quarantine during the first month of the Covid lockdown, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that included a turn down a mud season dirt road where rocks tore into the oil pan and destroyed his low-riding Mini Cooper. He then recalled fourteen months without a car during the pandemic – teaching online and working to prepare his next film, which will pick up on his story idea about Vermont’s Green Mountain Boys, first hatched in 1974.

www.caledonianrecord.com
