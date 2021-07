After months of waiting, the Gimbel Corner will soon be in the hands of a trio of local families looking to develop it. Nearly a year ago, business owner and downtown developer Leah Richter — along with her parents, Kevin and Nancy Emmons, and melon farmers, Dennis and Cathy Mouzin and their sons, Brady and Blake — went before members of the city’s Redevelopment Commission telling of their plans to purchase the 6-story Oliphant building at 214 Main St. and renovate it into condominiums.