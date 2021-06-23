COLORFUL Camp

Erath County youth joined together for some colorful crafts (such as this painted bottle exercise) during last week’s Bosque Safari Camp hosted by Erath County Community Coalition, the local Star Council organization aimed at keeping the community drug-free. The ‘safari’ was one of three free camps aimed at reaching out to Erath youth and was targetted at Kindergarten-2nd graders. There was also an All-Star Camp for 3rd-5th graders and a leadership camp for 6th-8th graders. For more info about Star Council’s outreach, visitstarcouncil.org.