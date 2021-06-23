Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:20PM PDT until June 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Effective: 2021-06-30 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat may persist with little improvement into late this week. The hot temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to range from 95 to 105 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees. Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records may be broken. Areas of smoke for wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr