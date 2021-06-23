Cancel
Oregon State

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:20PM PDT until June 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 7 days ago

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and. * WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. *...

