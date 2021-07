As I sat quietly on the bed staring at the wallpaper that was made to look like a forest, I tried to slow the racing thoughts in my head that had landed me in the psychiatric emergency department. Normally, I find great solace in the serenity that the woods offer and find myself comforted in the quiet whisper of the wind in the leaves above my head. But these wallpaper trees offered no solace or any semblance of peace. In fact, they made me want to get as far away from them as possible. As far away from the picture of the trees, the peeping eyes through the open blinds, and the two overhead cameras that were watching my every move.