Minneapolis, MN

Gopher Athletic Director Excited To Welcome Sports Fans

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 11 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota officials are excited to welcome Gopher sports fans back to campus. All COVID-related capacity restrictions are being lifted this fall. Athletic director Mark Coyle says it will be great to have TCF Bank stadium full and loud again as the Gopher football team hosts Ohio State in the season opener September 3rd. Coyle said, "Coach Fleck and our team is excited. It is a great time to welcome people back on campus and celebrate all that is so good about college athletics." The first ticketed Gopher sports to welcome a full capacity of fans will be soccer, volleyball, and football.

