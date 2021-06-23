Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

The Texas Longhorns will open up their Big 12 slate against one of their most heated rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are coming off of a 4-6 record under head coach Matt Wells, finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and is looking to rebound in a big way in 2021.

Defensively, Texas Tech will feature the most experienced unit in the Big 12, led by eight seniors and three juniors.

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked 108th in the country in scoring defense (36.7 ppg), 99th in the country in total defense (444.9 ypg), 89th in the country in rush defense (186.4 ypg), and 101st in the country in pass defense (258.5 ypg).

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Texas Tech with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Texas Tech in Austin on September 25 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Colin Schooler

The younger brother of Texas defensive back Brendan Schooler, Red Raiders linebacker Colin Schooler is the team's second-leading returning tackler, finishing last season with 63 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. He also finished with a team-leading 3.5 sacks in 2020.

Riko Jeffers

Ending the year with 58 total tackles, linebacker Rico Jeffers is another name in the talented Red Raiders linebacker group. Jeffers also led the team in tackles for loss with 8.5 and had 1.5 sacks last season.

Marquis Waters

Another incoming transfer, Marquis Waters will be brought in to help secure the back end of the Texas Tech pass defense, which struggled mightily in 2020. Waters comes to Lubbock after spending four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC.

Krishon Merriweather

The Red Raiders leading returning tackler from last season, Krishon Merriweather is an athletic beast that can run sideline to sideline, and make plays at all levels of the defense. In 2020, Merriweather finished the year with 75 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

