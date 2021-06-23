Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

The Texas Longhorns will open up their Big 12 slate against one of their most heated rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are coming off of a 4-6 record under head coach Matt Wells, finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and is looking to rebound in a big way in 2021.

Defensively, Texas Tech will feature the most experienced unit in the Big 12, led by eight seniors and three juniors.

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked 108th in the country in scoring defense (36.7 ppg), 99th in the country in total defense (444.9 ypg), 89th in the country in rush defense (186.4 ypg), and 101st in the country in pass defense (258.5 ypg).

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Texas Tech with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Texas Tech in Austin on September 25 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Colin Schooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DVrY_0adZ9bWy00
USA Today Sports

The younger brother of Texas defensive back Brendan Schooler, Red Raiders linebacker Colin Schooler is the team's second-leading returning tackler, finishing last season with 63 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. He also finished with a team-leading 3.5 sacks in 2020.

Riko Jeffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7HNg_0adZ9bWy00
USA Today Sports

Ending the year with 58 total tackles, linebacker Rico Jeffers is another name in the talented Red Raiders linebacker group. Jeffers also led the team in tackles for loss with 8.5 and had 1.5 sacks last season.

Marquis Waters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DcdO_0adZ9bWy00
USA Today Sports

Another incoming transfer, Marquis Waters will be brought in to help secure the back end of the Texas Tech pass defense, which struggled mightily in 2020. Waters comes to Lubbock after spending four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC.

Krishon Merriweather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XumQe_0adZ9bWy00
USA Today Sports

The Red Raiders leading returning tackler from last season, Krishon Merriweather is an athletic beast that can run sideline to sideline, and make plays at all levels of the defense. In 2020, Merriweather finished the year with 75 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

What do you think of the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Community Policy
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
168
Followers
428
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Schooler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Texas Longhorns#The Red Raiders#101st#Longhornscountry Com#The Duke Blue Devils#Acc#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Related
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Poised To Make Noise In Elite 11 Finals

When Maalik Murphy pledged to the Texas Longhorns this past February, few Longhorns fans knew exactly what they would be getting from the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect. After all, Murphy had yet to suit up as a starter for Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) at the varsity level. And with California delaying its high school football season until mid-March, fans would have to wait even longer to catch a glimpse of Murphy on the gridiron, and see if he really was worth the hype.
Dallas, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Name, Image and Likeness: QB Perspective From New Era Of College Sports

DALLAS - A new era of college sports begins this week and Texas student-athletes are on the forefront and in a prime position to benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas NIL bill into law, allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image, and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" - beginning on July 1. The law allows athletes to make money for anything from promotional appearances to product endorsements, autograph sessions, training sessions, and social media content.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Nixon and Witt Joining Collegiate National Team

Texas pitchers Aaron Nixon and Tanner Witt aren't quite done with baseball this summer. The freshman duo will be operating on the mound for the 2021 Collegiate National Team starting in early July, according to an announcement from USA Baseball. They will be joined by fellow Texas assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki, who will serve as an assistant to provide important major-league experience for a young roster.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Madden Collects Another First Team All-American Selection

Ty Madden's campaign on the mound during the 2021 season captured the hearts of Texas fans and the eyes of the nation. After leading a strong Longhorn bullpen throughout the regular season and into the College World Series, the sophomore was named to the D1 Baseball All-American First tea, according to an announcement from the organization on Monday.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian. His first conference test as the new CEO of the program will come in Austin on September 25, when the Texas Tech Raider Raiders come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Can they...
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 Receiver Includes Longhorns in Top Six

With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas

The Texas-Oklahoma matchup represents one of college football's most historic and intense rivalries. The rivalry got a little more intriguing on Thursday when former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson was spotted in Austin rocking a burnt-orange uniform. After Hudson’s de-commitment in mid-June, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his...
MLBPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Pitching Not Enough in CWS Loss

On Saturday, No. 2 Texas took the field in Omaha. One pitch decided a 4-3 loss to No. 7 Mississippi State, sending the Bulldogs to the championship. On the mound for the Longhorns was redshirt junior Tristan Stevens, who last started in a 8-4 win over No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Winner Take All? Texas Has The CWS Momentum To Beat Bulldogs

A winner take all matchup for the College World Series finale? Ok cool, Hook’Em. With an 8-5 win over No. 7 Mississippi State, the Longhorns (50-17) remain one game away from reaching the College World Series finale. Nearly a week after going down 0-1 to the Bulldogs (47-17), they have opportunity to repay the favor and send them back to Starkville.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Certified Stardom: Why Texas' Ty Madden Is Unlike Any Other

Last Sunday in Omaha seems like ages ago in the eyes of Texas. In their opener at the College World Series, the Longhorns fell flat 2-1 against the superb pitching of Will Bednar and Mississippi State. The Texas batting order was demoralized to the tune of 21 strikeouts on the night, a CWS record. One more loss would be sending them back to Austin.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

How Zach Zubia's Swing Kept Texas' College World Series Hopes Alive And Well

Zach Zubia has been here before. In fact, he's one of two Texas players to already grace TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha as a member of the Longhorns 2018 roster. As the old guy in the a room full of up and comers, one would expect his bat to be the loudest on the club. With bases loaded in a the ninth inning into the early hours of Friday morning, he was sitting at 0-for-10 at the plate.