Alabama State

Burnt Orange vs. Big Orange, Alabama vs. Baylor highlight Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge

By Phil Hicks phicks@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we’re in the middle of the College World Series and football is just around the corner, it is never too early to think about basketball. Pairings for the Ninth Annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge were announced on Wednesday with 2021 national champion Baylor meeting Alabama and former Texas coach Rick Barnes, now at Tennessee, taking on his old school, Texas, highlighting the slate.

tylerpaper.com
