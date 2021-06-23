Burnt Orange vs. Big Orange, Alabama vs. Baylor highlight Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge
Although we’re in the middle of the College World Series and football is just around the corner, it is never too early to think about basketball. Pairings for the Ninth Annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge were announced on Wednesday with 2021 national champion Baylor meeting Alabama and former Texas coach Rick Barnes, now at Tennessee, taking on his old school, Texas, highlighting the slate.tylerpaper.com