Fishing report
Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.21 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with wacky worms,Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and swim jigs along grass lines, rocky shorelines, and flooded vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near bridge pilings. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs, swimbaits, and live bait along the main lake channel, humps and ridges. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Catfish are good on cut bait bait and nightcrawlers.www.dublincitizen.com