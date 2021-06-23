Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Fishing report

dublincitizen.com
 10 days ago

Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.21 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with wacky worms,Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and swim jigs along grass lines, rocky shorelines, and flooded vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near bridge pilings. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs, swimbaits, and live bait along the main lake channel, humps and ridges. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Catfish are good on cut bait bait and nightcrawlers.

www.dublincitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Brownwood, TX
State
Alabama State
Brownwood, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Rock Bass#Catfish#Hybrid Striped Bass#Brownwood Water#Granbury Water#Weatherford Water#Whitney Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...