The 10 Best Fugazi Songs
5. “Cashout” – The Argument (2001) Fugazi’s hometown of Washington, D.C., is an interesting city: though the District is over 50% black, de facto lines of racial segregation follow almost ruthlessly strict borders based on neighborhood and ward demarcations. In other words, travel to affluent, predominantly white Northwest D.C., and you might be hard-pressed to believe that the District enjoys one of the highest poverty rates in the nation. Of course, as in most major cities, the young and wealthy are spreading out to “transitional” neighborhoods, previously the domain of minorities and lower economic classes.www.popmatters.com