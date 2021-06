Realizing the emotional support of friends and family members is important to healing and well-being, effective Monday, June 14, all OU Health hospitals and clinics will allow two guests visiting patients who do not have COVID-19. Hospitalized patients will be asked to identify two guests who are allowed to visit during the hospital stay. These designations will be documented in the patient’s health record. Guests other than the two designated individuals must obtain an exception, determined by the administrator on call.