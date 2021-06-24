Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Silver Buckle Gaming Series

By Rick Nelson
waheagle.com
 6 days ago

Welcome back riders to the Wahkiakum Silver buckle gaming series. Due to my current chemo treatments I have had to delay the start of the series to August 7. We will still have five shows. This year's show dates are August 7, September 11 and 25, and October 2 and 16. Riders must attend all five shows in order to qualify for the series high point. There is a series high point prize for each age group.

www.waheagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesentertainmentearth.com

Simon Micro Series Game

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Go mobile with the Simon Micro Series game! This compact version of the classic Simon game is just like the game you already know. Watch the lights and remember how they go so you can repeat every sequence for the win. Play alone in Solo mode or play with friends in Pass It mode, but either way the Simon Action with this Micro Series game is going to be epic! Can be played in solo mode or "Pass It" for more players. Ages 8 and up. Require 2x AA battery, battery included.
Video Gamesactionfigurefury.com

Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats – Zaalbar

Earlier this week Hasbro revealed another Gaming Greats figure in the Star Wars Black Series line. Zaalbar is from the Star Wars Knights of The Old Republic video game. I haven’t played the video game but I know that the Knights of The Republic video games have a wide roster of characters. Zaalbar comes with a bowcaster and a sword. He also wears a harness and has a different head from all the Chewbacca figures. The figure is a Gamestop exclusive in the States and is available internationally too. Here’s the press release from Hasbro:
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

The Inaugural Beasley Gaming Series Tournament Champion is Crowned

The Inaugural Tampa Beasley Gaming Series Tournament champion is crowned. It was a brutal fight in the final match but Dennis Charron is our first ever Beasley Gaming Series winner. Charron walks away with a $500 Visa Gift Card and a Beasley Gaming Series Cup! Second place went to David Goodwyn who received a$250 Visa Gift Card. All participants received Game Time minutes.
Video Gamesgamedev.net

The Game Engine Programming Series

This is how I program a game engine :) Watch the series on my YouTube channel. I press the record button and capture the screen while I'm programming a game engine. I hope it will be entertaining somehow and you might even learn a thing or two about how it should (or should not) be done.
Trafficpaddling.com

Silver Mine

Small parking lot. Follow trail next to small creek to swimming hole / launch point into Pequea. No information on Parking & Fees has been added yet for this paddling location. Help the community if you have information to share!. Edit Parking Info & Fees. Trips. No trips have been...
New Ulm, MNJournal

VFW Silver drops first game at Jr. Classic

NEW ULM — Although it came in a losing effort, it just may have been the best all-around game New Ulm VFW Silver has played this season. Silver pitcher Kaden Larson turned in a stellar performance, going seven innings and allowing seven hits. He gave up just one run, but that was enough for St. James as it defeated New Ulm 1-0 in the first game of the Junior Upper Midwest Classic Thursday night at Johnson Park.
Carswhereyat.com

Family Fun Roars Back in to Town with Monster Jam 2021

Start your engines and grab some earplugs! Here comes the return of the Monster Jam to the Superdome. There is nothing better than enjoying some Monster Jam thrills with your family, as well as a mix of world-class athletic stunts and all the excitement you can handle on four-wheels! The return of the event to Louisiana will take place on July 31 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which will be at 100% capacity, beginning at 7 p.m. This Monster Jam will feature some of the best-trained athletes with the strength, stamina, and the courage to manoeuver 12,000-pound trucks capable of doing death-defying stunts and tricks at incredible speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Competitions between the drivers will be in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing. Fans will also be able to participate in the fun by voting virtually in real time for the ultimate winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions directly from their smartphones.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Games With Gold for July 2021 Star Conker in Classic Role

Dean Shimabukuro, Sr. Marketing Program Manager, has announced the Games With Gold for July 2021. It includes Planet Alpha, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Conker: Live & Reloaded, and Midway Arcade Origins. Check them out below:. Planet Alpha ($19.99 ERP): Available from July 1 to 31. Players have...
Video GamesPolygon

The Mana series is getting two new games and an anime series

Square Enix is celebrating 30 years of the classic role-playing game franchise, Mana, and to mark the anniversary, the company announced a trio of new Mana projects via a livestream on Sunday. There will be a new mobile game called Echoes of Mana, an anime series titled Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal, and a new untitled game for consoles.
MLBallfans.co

O’s game blog: The Toronto series finale

The Orioles need a win today in Buffalo against Toronto as they try to split this four-game series. Toronto won 9-0 to begin the series on Thursday and the Orioles evened the series with Friday’s 6-5 win in 10 innings. The Blue Jays won 12-4 yesterday after scoring four runs in three different innings.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Game on for Insight’s dating series

Millennial-focused Dutch broadcaster Insight TV has greenlit a new dating series set in the world of online gaming. Produced by Dutch prodco Concept Street, the series Love, Digitally (10×30’) sees gamers from around the world seeking love meet each other in the virtual world of a multiplayer online role-playing game before they go on a real-life date.
Visual Artopensea.io

SAMBA #007598 - 1/1, Silver Series

SAMBA #007598 - 1/1, Silver Series In a year without Carnival: the most radiant festival in Brazil, SAMBA is an experiment around the impossible and non-existent movements of Porta-Bandeira (Flag-bearer) and Mestre-sala (Master of Ceremonies) recreated by Artificial Intelligence. Even as an artist and creator, I sometimes feel like a spectator of AI Creations, surprised and delighted with rare and strange images, colors, and movements created from numbers. It is an AI series that I have been working on for the past few years, so I hope you like it as much as I do. Yaak :)
Corona, CASFGate

Monster Energy Premieres 'Aspire - Inspire' Skateboard Mini-Documentary on Olympic Skateboarder Ayumu Hirano from Japan

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Experience history in the making! Monster Energy is proud to announce Episode 4 of the ‘Aspire – Inspire’ mini-documentary video series, featuring 22-year-old Olympic skateboarder Ayumu Hirano. Widely known as a snowboarding phenom with two Olympic silver medals and two X Games gold medals to his name, the all-terrain ripper from Murakami City will represent Japan in the Skateboard Park discipline at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this July.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

River Bandits take game two of series

BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers saw a 3-1 lead disappear in just two at-bats in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Pohlman Field. The River Bandits scored three runs with two outs in the seventh on an RBI triple by Tucker Bradley and a two-run single by Vinnie Pasquantino to go ahead 4-3. Quad Cities pitching then held the Snappers down in the final three frames to hold on for their eighth victory in nine games.
NHLNashville Post

Predators to host outdoor game with 2022 Stadium Series

Just two seasons after playing in their first Winter Classic, the Nashville Predators can check another milestone off their list as the NHL announced the franchise will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stadium Series in Nashville. The game is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2022, at Nissan Stadium....
Selinsgrove, PAnewsitem.com

USAC Eastern Storm continues, Williams Grove hosts Silver Crown Series

The 14th Annual USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series “Eastern Storm” tour has moved past the halfway mark of its 2021 edition of the exciting wingless sprint car action following events at Grandview, Bridgeport and Selinsgrove speedways. Justin Grant stopped Brady Bacon’s domination of the high banks at Grandview Speedway,...
ComicsAnime News Network

Final Fantasy IX Game to Get Animated Series

France's Cyber Group Studios aims to begin production by late 2021/early 2022. The children's entertainment trade publication Kidscreen reported on Monday that Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX game is inspiring an animated series. Paris-based Cyber Group Studios has signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to create an animated series for 8- to 13-year-olds. Cyber Group Studios' CEO Pierre Sissman stated that the company aims to begin production by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. The company has not finalized the project's number or length of episodes.
Bell Buckle, TNTullahoma News

MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle Saturday

The wait is over. Bell Buckle’s crowd favorite RC-MoonPie Festival and 10M & 5K Run is back on the schedule on the third Saturday in June just like 2020 never happened. This year’s event is this Saturday, June 19. Bell Buckle will be making lemonade in many forms and fashions...