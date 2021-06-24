Silver Buckle Gaming Series

Start your engines and grab some earplugs! Here comes the return of the Monster Jam to the Superdome. There is nothing better than enjoying some Monster Jam thrills with your family, as well as a mix of world-class athletic stunts and all the excitement you can handle on four-wheels! The return of the event to Louisiana will take place on July 31 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which will be at 100% capacity, beginning at 7 p.m. This Monster Jam will feature some of the best-trained athletes with the strength, stamina, and the courage to manoeuver 12,000-pound trucks capable of doing death-defying stunts and tricks at incredible speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Competitions between the drivers will be in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing. Fans will also be able to participate in the fun by voting virtually in real time for the ultimate winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions directly from their smartphones.