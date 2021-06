A resident of Spokane, Dwight passed away at his home on June 8, 2021, six days after his 61st birthday. He was born June 2, 1960, at Longview, Washington, the fifth child born to James and Maxine Robeson. The family was living at that time in Cathlamet, Washington, with long ties to Chewelah as his grandparents moved there at an early age. He attended elementary school in Chewelah and high school in Cathlamet and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1979.