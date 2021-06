What couldn’t be fully showcased during the shortened 2020 California high school football season is being displayed at college camps this summer. Tywon Mitchell (6-3, 235) has been hitting camps along the west coast with the directive of making next level scouts recognize the skills. The hard work and determination has paid off with an offer from Army and interest brewing from Mountain West to Big Sky programs. The extra attention is coming at the right time as Mitchell transitions from St. Anthony’s in Long Beach to Western High School in Anaheim where he will be featured at tight end, slot, and receiver and on defense at outside linebacker and defensive end.