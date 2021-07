The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the Stanford Cardinal in an elimination game of the College World Series on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt will look to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 loss to NC State on Monday. This is unfamiliar territory for the defending champions with both of their national championships coming through the winner’s bracket. Meanwhile, Stanford is coming off a 14-5 win over Arizona to send them home and will be in another elimination game tonight to see if they can fight that off again.