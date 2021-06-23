Twenty-one Dublin band members
Twenty-one Dublin band members attended the Howard Payne Uiversity Leadership Camp on June 14-18. The camp covers all aspects of marching band with separate tracks for band members, section leaders, drum majors, and drumline. The final performance consisted of the “mega band” where the entire camp came together to perform a small portion of a marching show. The band members’ trip was sponsored by: The Sound of Dublin Band Boosters, Dublin Rotary Club, Bradberry Builders, Dublin Lions Club, Pat and Lisa Leatherwood, Paul Bradberry, Tyson and Melissa Summers, Jane Musick, Willard Mann, Brant and Terri White, Amanda Lisso, Scott and Wanda Wilber, Ron and Joy Luedke and Michelle Boucher.www.dublincitizen.com