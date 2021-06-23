Cancel
NFL

2021 Chiefs training camp returns to Missouri Western

By Micaela Dea News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 9 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in July 2019 in St. Joseph, Mo. Associated Press

The Chiefs are officially back in St. Joseph this summer.

Missouri Western and the Chiefs announced Wednesday that Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in July and will once again be open to fans.

Last year's training camp was temporarily relocated to Kansas City due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

This year marks the club’s 11th training camp at Missouri Western since returning to the state of Missouri in 2010.

"I am thrilled that we will be welcoming Chiefs fans back to Missouri Western and the city of Saint Joseph this summer," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western's president said in a press release. "The energy and excitement of training camp will be another welcome sign that we are returning to normal. It will set the stage for an exciting and engaging fall semester."

The club has also announced dates and times for all practices, which begin on Wednesday, July 28 and conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.

Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, except for the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA when parking is free. Cash will be accepted for parking.

New for 2021, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com and due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience.

Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care must sign up for free at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com.

Ticket reservation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards.

Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA.

Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only. Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed.

Additional camp details will be communicated to ticket holders via email in the weeks leading up to the training camp. All ticket reservations and purchases are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms found at www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/. Per MWSU policy, all parking and paid admission date ticket sales are final.

All times and dates are subject to change and all practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. All practices, except for the final day of camp, will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions, it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

