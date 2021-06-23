Cancel
Chiefs training camp set to return to St. Joseph after year away

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
Chiefs players practice at Missouri Western during a previous training camp. Photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

For months, Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said she’s gotten the same question over and over: Will the Chiefs be returning to St. Joseph for training camp this year?

On Wednesday, all questions were answered.

“We are going to have the Chiefs back on campus,” Kennedy said, “and that’s the best news I’ve had today.”

The Chiefs announced via press release Wednesday afternoon that they will be holding the annual training camp in St. Joseph for the 11th time.

Training camp in 2020 was moved to Kansas City due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Josh Looney, Missouri Western’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, said it’s taken a lot of heavy lifting by numerous people at the university and in the city to bring the Chiefs back this year.

“We’re just grateful to so many leaders in this community who’ve made it happen,” Looney said. “Now it’s exciting to be welcoming thousands of fans each day back to training camp here at Missouri Western.”

Looney said the Chiefs have been committed to returning to St. Joseph, and he has been in contact with the team multiple times a week over the last few months to work out the details. He said the school’s COVID response throughout the year helped get the plan approved by the NFL to make camp happen.

“There’s a lot that’s gone on behind the scenes that the fans won’t see,” Looney said. “We were confident all along that so long as both parties felt we could meet whatever regulations there were and be feasible that they would be back here.”

Due to looming concerns with COVID-19, some aspects of camp will differ from years past. Crowds will be limited, as fans will be required to reserve tickets in advance before coming to practice each day. Per the NFL’s new training camp protocols, fans also will be prohibited from direct interaction with players and coaches.

Despite the restrictions, Looney said he doesn’t think the fan experience will suffer.

“Obviously, COVID is something that we’ll continue to monitor,” Looney said, “but from a perspective of bringing fans back, we’re excited to bring thousands back for every single one of those 16 practices.”

With training camp returning to St. Joseph, Kennedy said there will be numerous benefits for the city and community. Economically, Kennedy said the impact will be felt across the board.

“When you see the number of folks here, everybody has to eat, everybody gets gas, everybody participates,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s a wonderful impact.”

In addition, Kennedy said it will be a great showcase for the city and the university, which could pay dividends in the future.

“It brings attention on a national level, even international level, that we would just probably not get otherwise,” Kennedy said. “It’s a wonderful way to show the nation, our state, our region, what Missouri Western has to offer as a campus.”

Chiefs training camp will begin July 28 and conclude Aug. 18.

