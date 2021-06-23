Hawkins earns nomination for MIAA Spring Student-Athlete of the Year
Coming off an impressive junior season, Missouri Western softball’s Sydni Hawkins has been nominated for the league’s highest honor.
Hawkins has been named a finalist for the 2021 MIAA Spring Student-Athlete of the Year.
The MIAA announced the five female and five male finalists on Wednesday.
A Wichita, Kansas native, Hawkins just completed one of the most outstanding seasons in Missouri Western softball history.
She was named a First Team All-American by the NFCA and D2CCA and was the only unanimous selection to the NFCA team.
Hawkins earned All-Central Region First Team honors by those same two outlets, became the first Griffon to be named the MIAA Player of the Year and was on the All-MIAA First Team.
The winners of the 2021 Spring Student-Athlete of the Year award will be announced on Tuesday, June 29.
The 2020-21 Student-Athlete of the Year awards are given in lieu of the annual Ken B. Jones award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force recommended an award that properly recognizes the top student-athletes from the winter but not limit the student-athletes who were unable to finish their seasons and collect accolades for a fair and competitive resume.
2021 MIAA Female Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
Ashlan Burton — Central Missouri, Outdoor Track & Field
Sydni Hawkins — Missouri Western, Softball
Trace Mosby — Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field
Virgi Scardanzan — Washburn, Outdoor Track & Field
Gail Young — Northeastern State, Softball
2021 MIAA Male Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
Kizan David — Lincoln, Outdoor Track & Field
Blake Freeman — Northeastern State, Baseball
Ryan Stanley — Fort Hays State, Outdoor Track & Field
Dusty Stroup — Central Missouri, Baseball
Levi Wyrick — Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field
