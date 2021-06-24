Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Murder by the Coast’ on Netflix, a Sturdy True Crime Doc Examining the Deaths of Two Spanish Teens

Spanish Netflix documentary Murder by the Coast may test the world’s patience for true crime stories — not because of the story it tells, but due to the vast abundance of podcasts, movies and TV series that explore the darker fringes of humanity. The dozens and dozens of true crime docs, from The Jinx to Tiger King to McMillions, comprise a widely popular TV trend that may be close to its saturation point, and the argument as to whether they’re culturally significant or merely exploitative can be convincing in both directions. That’s a long way of saying that the inevitable true crime backlash seems to be brewing. But maybe we also should set aside any genre weariness and judge stories like Murder by the Coast on its own terms.