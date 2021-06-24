Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Murder by the Coast’ on Netflix, a Sturdy True Crime Doc Examining the Deaths of Two Spanish Teens

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSpanish Netflix documentary Murder by the Coast may test the world’s patience for true crime stories — not because of the story it tells, but due to the vast abundance of podcasts, movies and TV series that explore the darker fringes of humanity. The dozens and dozens of true crime docs, from The Jinx to Tiger King to McMillions, comprise a widely popular TV trend that may be close to its saturation point, and the argument as to whether they’re culturally significant or merely exploitative can be convincing in both directions. That’s a long way of saying that the inevitable true crime backlash seems to be brewing. But maybe we also should set aside any genre weariness and judge stories like Murder by the Coast on its own terms.

Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: THE PHANTOM is a Cinematic True Crime Gem

With belching refinery towers against a setting sun being one of its singular widescreen images, Patrick Forbes cinematic and highly emotional film The Phantom, at times feels like a lost season of HBO's True Detective. The documentary covers the tragic case of Carlos DeLuna, a troubled, poverty-stricken latino man in...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix New Documentary Series HEIST

What would you risk for the score of a lifetime? Netflix has released this official trailer for their new documentary series HEIST which arrives July 14 only on Netflix. From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fatherhood’ on Netflix, a Single-Dad Dramedy Showing a Different Side of Kevin Hart

Three notable things about Netflix movie Fatherhood: It’s likely the most substantial and dynamic role for serial funnyguy Kevin Hart, a serious step away from the Ride Along and Jumanji films and his sitcom Die Hart. It’s directed by Paul Weitz, whose career launched with American Pie but subsequently found his footing in well-balanced comedies like About a Boy and Grandma (and we’ll make that assertion while stepping around Little Fockers). And finally, yes, this is a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie, adapting Matt Logelin’s nonfiction story of single fatherhood, Two Kisses for Maddie: A Memoir of Love and Loss. Now let’s see if these elements come together in a functionable, enjoyable manner.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Till Death Handcuffs Megan Fox to a Dead Man This July

Screen Media has unveiled a July 2 release date for the new Megan Fox thriller Till Death. The film will receive a limited theatrical release along with the now standard On-Demand option just ahead of Independence Day weekend, an ironic release date considering the plot of the movie revolves on the idea its lead has anything other than independence. The story centres on Emma, Fox's character, who finds herself handcuffed to her dead husband and under threat from two hit men. This news was originally reported at Bloody Disgusting.
WorldLaredo Morning Times

How 'The Serpent' Star Tahar Rahim Let Go of the 'Dark Energy' From Playing a Serial Killer

No doubt playing a serial killer could really mess with one’s psyche. Just ask Tahar Rahim. The actor portrays real-life 1970s French murderer Charles Sobhraj in Netflix’s eight-episode “The Serpent.” When they first began shooting, he thought he was able to leave the work behind him when he went home at the end of the day. “I needed a workout to let it out, all of this dark energy has to get out of my body, out of myself,” Rahim, 39, tells me on Wednesday’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, adding, “I needed to relax and the only way I found was to work out.”
Murder by the Coast: The shocking story behind Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary

Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary tells the story of a horrific murder and an unjust conviction spurred on by homophobic attitudes.Arriving on the streaming service on Wednesday (23 June), Murder by the Coast is a Spanish-language documentary looking into the shocking miscarriage of justice in which a woman was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of a 19-year-old girl.The events began in 1999 in Mijas, a town in the Costa del Sol, following the death of 19-year-old Rocío Wanninkhof.Wanninkhof, who was a local resident of the Malaga town, travelled on foot from her family home on the afternoon of 9 October...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix SOPHIE: A MURDER IN WEST CORK

Netflix has released this official trailer for their new documentary series “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”. This three-part series examines one of Ireland’s most famous murder cases, the death of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the town of Schull, West Cork in 1996. The brutal murder, which shocked the country, triggered one of the biggest murder investigations Ireland had ever seen and became a national obsession. The documentary will chart the circumstances of her death, unravelling the extraordinary story from its beginning, 24 years ago to the present day. With exclusive access to Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family, the series will bring together, for the first time, the views of her family with Ian Bailey, the man at the centre of the investigation.
TV Seriespurewow.com

The 20 Best Spanish Shows to Stream on Netflix Right This Second

We all know—and love—Netflix. But while we adore the streaming service’s chart-topping psychological thrillers and eye-opening documentaries, English-language shows aren’t all that it has to offer. As it turns out, international titles account for more than half of the platform’s vast library, and among those titles are Spanish-language shows that are just as compelling. From Who Killed Sara? to Daughter From Another Mother, see 20 of the best Spanish shows on Netflix right now.
MoviesComicBook

Agent Revelation: See the Final Trailer as Film Hits Amazon Prime (Exclusive)

Today sees the release of Agent Revelation on Amazon Prime, and to celebrate, ComicBook has an exclusive look at the movie's final trailer. Agent Revelation, from filmmaker Derek Ting, is a new sci-fi thriller from Quiver Distribution that stars Star Trek: The Next Generation star Michael Dorn. Written, directed by and starring Ting, the film centers on Jim Yung, a rejected CIA analyst, has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price. The indie film seems to be really focused on making the effects and making the most out of a limited budget, so the trailer, seen above, is a showcase for that.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Family’ on Netflix, Tracking A Yakuza Gangster’s Search For Self-Fulfillment

The Gist: 1999. Late to his father’s funeral, Kenji Yamamoto (Go Ayano) wears his bleach blonde mop with apathy and bloody knuckles with misplaced bravado. Aimless, and with no family left, Kenji commits penny ante crime on the streets of industrial Aichi prefecture, and eventually drifts into the orbit of local yakuza boss Shibazaki (Hiroshi Tachi), a gallant, old-school gangster with the usual coterie of flunkies in garish suits. Shibazaki takes “Lil Ken” under his wing, and before long it’s 2005, and the former street punk has emerged as a trusted lieutenant. Kenji is devoted to the paternal Shibazaki, and his fellow yakuza are his de facto family. The gangster life has given him purpose, but there’s still torment inside his soul.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's New True Crime Series Heist Will Showcase Some Incredible Crimes

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Heist has been released. The show explores some of the biggest heists in US history and it arrives on July 14. The series focuses on three incredible heists. In 'Sex Magick Money Murder,' a 21-year-old woman and her ex-con lover steal millions from a Vegas casino, while 'The Money Plane' sees a man abscond with a fortune from Miami airport. The third is titled 'The Bourbon King,' and involves an alcohol-smuggling scheme that gets wildly out of control. The trailer reveals the show will feature a mix of real-life interviews and stylish reconstructions, and it looks like another true crime must-watch from Netflix. Check it out below:
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy Gets Rated-R for Blood, Drugs, Nudity and F-Bombs

In the world of horror, there are loads of film adaptations based on popular books. In 2015, a movie franchise was started that was inspired by the beloved Goosebumps series. This year, three films based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street novels are going to be released. Unlike the former, the Fear Street trilogy will be rated-R for "strong bloody violence."
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ on Netflix, A Gangland Thrill Ride Through London And Tamil Nadu

The Indian action thriller Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix) thrives off of the energy that bursts from actor, writer, and singer Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, better known as Dhanush. As Suruli, he’s bashing in henchman’s heads one minute, wooing a pretty lady the next, and sass mouthing murderous British thugs on the regular — he also sings, dances, and can cook up a storm. Dhanush is the heart and soul of this rollicking gangland actioner with a larger message about the price of globalism.
TikTok users share their emotional reaction to Netflix film ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’

Film fans have been left feeling emotional after watching “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” on Netflix, and are using TikTok to share their thoughts.“Believe Me” is based on a true story where Florida teen Lisa McVey was abducted and raped for 26 hours by serial killer Bobby Joe Long in 1984.Although the Lifetime film was made back in 2018, it has recently been acquired by Netflix, and has started to trend on the streaming site.It wasn’t before long that people started to talk about the crime movie on TikTok.TikToker Stefania went viral with her video where she...
Militarytvseriesfinale.com

Grand Army: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Teen Drama Series

Another Netflix series has received an early discharge. The streaming service has cancelled the Grand Army TV series after one season of nine episodes. Based on the 2013 play Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello, the Grand Army TV series stars Odessa A’zion, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, Alphonso Romero Jones II, Brittany Adebumola, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson. The teen drama revolves around five students who attend the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and wrestle with sexual, racial, and economic politics.
Where Is Tony Alexander King Now? His Crimes Are the Subject of 'Murder By the Coast'

Netflix has become a hub for all things true-crime related, and the streamer's newest documentary film will likely keep viewers thinking long after it concludes. Murder by the Coast, which will debut on June 23, details the gruesome murder of Rocío Wanninkhof Hornos. The 19-year-old went missing while on a walk from her boyfriend's house to her own residence in her hometown of Costa Del Sol in October of 1999. Her badly decomposed body was found miles away about a month later.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘This Is Pop’ on Netflix, A Music Doc Series With Intersectional Moments On Its Mind

Take a ride back to the 1990s with the first episode of This is Pop (Netflix), an eight-ep run that will look for the moments when pop found new voices and birthed new trends out of thin air. With contemporary interviews and vintage footage, “The Boyz II Men” effect traces the Philadelphia combo’s meteoric rise and historic takeover of the R&B and pop charts, only to see their dominance wane in the face of an onslaught of white guy boy bands.