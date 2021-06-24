Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SISKIYOU SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN JOSEPHINE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM PDT At 532 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Applegate Lake, or 20 miles northeast of Happy Camp, moving west northwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grayback Mountain Trail, McKee Bridge Recreation Site, Applegate Lake, Bolan Lake Campground and Oregon Caves. This includes Highway 46 in Oregon between mile markers 9 and 19.