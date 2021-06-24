Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila River Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MST At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyson, or 30 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 36 and 58.alerts.weather.gov