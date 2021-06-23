Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Legion Post 216 retires old flags on Flag Day

By Rachel George
Omaha.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Flag Day, Gretna American Legion Post 216 welcomed the community to bring in old, torn or otherwise damaged flags on June 14. About 500 flags were retired, some coming from the Scouts and others from members of the community. After assessing each flag’s serviceability independently three times,...

omaha.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Day#Scouts#Vfw 10725
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yukon, OKtheyukonreview.com

American flags honored by local scouts on Flag Day

The Yukon Veterans Museum, 1012 W Main St., hosted Cub Scouts Pack 395 Monday for a Flag Day event to retire American flags. Brian Spikes, volunteer for Pack 395, said Flag Day is a day of symbolization. He said the event brought around 20 people to the museum. “We did...
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Flag retirement ceremony held locally on Flag Day

The American Legion Post 48, American Legion Unit 48, Boy Scout Troop 84, and Cub Scout Troop 84 held a flag retirement ceremony on Monday, June 14, in observance of Flag Day at the American Legion Hall on S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart. The ceremony is held annually on Flag...
Stone Harbor, NJCape May County Herald

Post 331 Recognizes Flag Day, Holds 3 Events June 14

American Legion Post 331, in Stone Harbor, remembered Flag Day with three events June 14. According to a release, the first event was the formal ceremony for the retirement and disposal of unserviceable flags. Led by Sergeant-at-arms Rob Gallagher, the detail presented unserviceable flags to each of the Post’s vice commanders for their verification to the Post commander that the flags had become worn and unserviceable as part of their honorable service to our country. The commander, Tom McCullough, then directed that the unserviceable flags be appropriately and honorably destroyed. At this point, representative flags were ceremoniously destroyed by burning.
Spring Grove, MNhometownsource.com

Flags retired with respect

The flag of the United States of America represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. When flags become faded and worn, they are retired/disposed of in a ceremony conducted by the Spring Grove American Legion Post on Flag Day – June 14. In a cooperative effort,...
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Flag day celebrated with ceremony in Lincoln

Members of the VFW Post 1756, American Legion Post 263 and Sons of the American Legion honored the America flag on Monday in Lincoln. Members hold an annual ceremony of the proper disposal of the "burning of the flags" in back of the Legion.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

NPS, Scouts Retire National Cemetery Flag

On Monday, in celebration of Flag Day, members of Scouts BSA assisted Andrew Johnson National Historic Site staff with a proper flag retirement ceremony at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The ceremony was led by Park Ranger Jeremy Carroll, who involved each volunteer in reading facts, quotes and a poem about the American flag as each stripe was cut from the flag and retired separately, as is custom. The large flag was flown at the top of the hill in the cemetery for about seven months, he said, until it became tattered and was considered no longer fit to be flown. The flag has been replaced, and the old flag was retired with honor. Two veterans present at the ceremony carried the stars section of the flag to the fire. Carroll said Monday's Flag Day ceremony was the first flag retirement he has led, but he hopes it will be the first of many others, as other flags become worn from daily use in the National Cemetery.
Politicsthebusinessfarmer.com

Flag Day

Each year on June 14, Americans celebrate one of the most iconic symbols of freedom the world has ever known: the American flag. We didn’t pick this date by accident. On the same day in 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Act, which read, “Resolved: That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Legion Offers Flag Service

The Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141 of New Glarus collects all different flags when the flags are torn, faded or frayed beyond service ability. The New Glarus flag drop off box is located on the corner of 2nd Street and 12th Avenue, on the left of the front door of the Legion.
Fortuna, CAkymkemp.com

Fortuna Veterans to Hold US Flag Retirement Ceremony Saturday Morning

On Saturday, June 19th, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2207 and American Legion Post 205 will hold a ceremony to properly dispose of worn, tattered, and damaged US flags. In accordance with federal regulations governing the proper disposal of the American flag, a patriotic flag retirement ceremony will be held at the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, located at 320 South Fortuna Blvd., beginning at 10am.
Blue Grass, IAnorthscottpress.com

Blue Grass Legion announces flag essay winners

The Blue Grass American Legion Post 711 presented the 5th Grade Flag Essay Contest awards and certificates at the Blue Grass Elementary School Celebration on 11 June 2021. This year’s contest consisted of 48 students individually writing an essay in 300 words or less titled, “What the Flag Means to Me”. The essays were judged on 4 topics- Originality, Logic, Facts/Comprehension and Grammar/Spelling.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

American Legion holds flag etiquette event for area youth

BEMIDJI -- American Legion Post No. 14 held a "Red White and Blue for You and You and You" event at the Hampton Inn on Sunday, June 13, for area youth to learn about American flag rules and etiquette. Post No. 14 Commander Joe Vene officiated and Bemidji Mayor Jorge...
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

PHOTO GALLERY: American Legion holds flag retirement ceremony

American Legion members held a flag retirement ceremony at the Charles E. Brown Post 54 Legion Hut in De Queen on Monday, which was Flag Day. Commander Rick Hendricks led the short service where the flags were inspected by the Sergeant-at-Arms and other Legion leaders. “We have present the flags...
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

DAR group collecting old flags

The Heroes of Kings Mountain Chapter NSDAR is collecting worn flags for retirement, beginning this month. According to Regent Donna Bennett, “As July 4 approaches, think about replacing your flag, especially if you notice tears in the fabric, fraying edges, fading colors, holes, or stains.”. The chapter is collecting flags...
PoliticsFlorence News Journal

American Legion Post 1 to hold Independence Day BBQ

The Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 will host a free BBQ on July 4 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the birth of our nation. There will be music and plenty of food, fellowship and friendship for veterans, family, friends and community, all at no charge. It will also...
Great Falls, VAInside Nova

Flag-retirement ceremony focuses on patriotism in Great Falls

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) held a flag-retirement ceremony June 14 at Great Falls Freedom Memorial. The Fairfax Resolves chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) coordinates this...
Mohave Valley, AZMohave Daily News

Needles VFW Post 404 honors the flag

The VFW Post 404 in Mohave Valley celebrated Flag Day on June 14 with a speech from Post Commander Deuce Brandt about the history and meaning of the holiday, followed by the traditional lowering and raising of the American flag. Special guests at the event included the Needles Chamber of...
Otoe County, NEThe Nebraska City News Press

American Legion asks for public help with July 4 courthouse flags

American Legion Post 8 needs the public’s help in putting flags out and taking them down around the Otoe County Courthouse as part of the July 4 celebration. Weather permitting, flags will be put out around the courthouse at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, and taken down at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Elks celebrate Flag Day

SEBRING — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks requires that each lodge have a formal observance of Flag Day. The Sebring Lodge #1529 presented a beautiful ritual of the eight different American flags from the year of 1776 Pine Tree Flag to the present day 50-star flag. Sebring’s Boy Scout Troop #846 carried the flags in.