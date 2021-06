We knew there was an Avatar project being worked on over at Massive Entertainment, however it wouldn’t be until E3 2021 that we got some actual news about the game. During Ubisoft Forward, the stream which was in place to unveil certain video games and announcements alongside the big E3 2021 event, we got the reveal of the official Avatar video game title and even some footage for the title. However, because this is the first look into the game, we didn’t get much in terms of what the studio had in mind.