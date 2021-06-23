Rick Bloom: Things to consider when moving to live near family after retirement
I'm hoping you can help me navigate some financial decisions I need to make. For context, back in January 2021 my company offered a buyout package which I accepted. My wife also retired recently with a pension. Between both of our pensions, we have more than enough to cover all our needs. My wife and I are both 62 years of age; however, based upon some of your previous columns, I am going to take my Social Security at full retirement age and my wife plans to delay until age 70.