Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Rick Bloom: Things to consider when moving to live near family after retirement

HometownLife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m hoping you can help me navigate some financial decisions I need to make. For context, back in January 2021 my company offered a buyout package which I accepted. My wife also retired recently with a pension. Between both of our pensions, we have more than enough to cover all our needs. My wife and I are both 62 years of age; however, based upon some of your previous columns, I am going to take my Social Security at full retirement age and my wife plans to delay until age 70.

www.hometownlife.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipsnwnews.com

Retiring single: Five strategies to consider

Planning on retiring single? You aren’t alone. Nearly 22 million Americans age 65 and older were unmarried in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And for women, it’s more likely to be the case. According to the Administration on Aging, 54% of older women are unmarried compared to 30% of older men.
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Will my new job change how much alimony I pay?

Q. I pay alimony and want to move out of New Jersey to be closer to my kids. If I get a new job in a similar field to be closer to family, and my ex spouse is working more than at the time of divorce — she was working part-time, no income imputed — and is now working full-time, what happens? My ex-spouse improved earnings by working full-time and I make the same, so can I get a downward modification? What happens if I earn less?
TravelForbes

Are You Ready To Retire? Take A Trial Run To Find Out

Once you retire, it’s pretty difficult to unretire. Retirement is one of those things in life that you really want to get right the first time around – and not something you want to rush into. With some states, like New York, incentivizing early retirement, there is pressure to retire quickly. However, you should take the time to test the waters with your retirement plans. You don’t want to just jump into retirement without dipping a foot into the pool to see how you like it first. After all, you might find out that you don’t even like to swim, and you’d rather spend some time in the fresh mountain air instead.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Siblings seek clarity after receiving confusing advice from estate attorney

Q: I just read your recent article about how siblings should talk through their mother’s estate. I am in the same situation, but it relates to our father’s estate. The estate lawyer we talked to about estate planning told us that you cannot get one-half of the value of the house and keep the house. In our case, there are three of us. So he said if the house is assessed at $300,000 at time of death (which it was) and only one of us wants the house, then that person would have to buy out the other two at $150,000 each. Then they’d be able to keep the house for themselves.
RelationshipsPosted by
NJ.com

What’s the best way to split my estate for my kids?

Q. I have a house and $300,000 in an IRA. My youngest son is taking care of me and he will get my house, but he is disabled and will need money to live on. My other son is successful and has five children. I’d like to give them some of my stock. My youngest son has no pension plan or IRA. I wanted to give him my 300 shares of Microsoft worth about $72,000 to set up a retirement account. I know I can’t transfer the stock to an IRA and I would have to sell it. What’s the best way to proceed and should I gift it all?
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: In-laws bully family members

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 21 years, and my in-laws have never treated me particularly nicely, much less as a member of the family. My wife dreads seeing them, but fears angering her mother; I have tried to stay out of the way. I’ve seen this dynamic as the “price of admission” for marrying my wife.
SocietyMontgomery Advertiser

Eligibility for spouse's Social Security benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...