7900 Fortress Pl, Henrico, VA 23231

Beautifully maintained rancher with formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace that has a pellet stove insert, sunroom, bonus room of the family room, wood floors in formal rooms, family room and down the hall. 2 bedrooms that share a full Jack and Jill bathroom. Master bedroom with master bath that has double sinks, separate lavatory and huge jetted tub. Beautifully mainted lawn with sprinkler system. House wired for generator, recent mositure wrapped crawl space, all newly installed PVC under the house, re-insualted attic, new well pump installed approximately 2 months ago and newly installed a/c motor. Home has been maticulously maintained. Property being SOLD AS IS- WHERE IS. Inspections are for informational purposes only.