As LSU looks to get back to Omaha and the College World Series, the Tigers found its new coach who was just there. LSU has reportedly hired Arizona’s Jay Johnson as its next head coach, sources told Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball. Johnson led Arizona to two CWS appearances in six seasons with the program. Johnson will replace Paul Mainieri, who announced his retirement this past season, and led the Tigers to a Super Regional before they lost to Tennessee. Previously, the Daily Advertiser reported that ECU’s Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett were among the finalists.