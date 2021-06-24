Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Miami highway sign hacked to read ‘Arrest Fauci’

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hacker in Florida reprogrammed a digital highway sign to share COVID-19 conspiracy theories and a plea to can the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A sign on State Road 836 in Miami read “Arrest Fauci,” “COVID-19 was a hoax” and “vaccines kill,” on Tuesday morning, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker#State Road 836#Msnbc#Wptv#Chinese#The White House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Florida eliminated residency requirement to get vaccinated against coronavirus

After back and forth between local officials, the measure that facilitates the immunization of undocumented workers and people on vacation began. Vaccination without residence request began in Florida. (Photo: EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH) Those over 16 can get vaccinated in Florida since Friday without proof of residence, as...
Public Healthalaturkanews.com

Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, has spread to nearly every U.S. state

The more contagious Delta variant, which was first identified in India, has now spread to nearly every state in the U.S. The CDC says it accounts for 1 in every 5 new COVID-19 infections. Now, the World Health Organization is urging everyone, including fully vaccinated people, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss the best way to protect yourself and your children. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Delta variant spreading, but Virginia sticking to CDC guidance on masks

RICHMOND — The COVID-19 state of emergency in Virginia ends Wednesday, placing back into effect a law banning face coverings as the World Health Organization is urging even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks. Civil rights advocates have criticized the state’s reliance on informal statements from police officials that...
Florida Stateusf.edu

UF Health Jax Official Does Not Recommend Masks For Vaccinated People In Florida

A UF Health Jacksonville official does not recommend fully vaccinated people in Florida wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chad Nielsen, director of Accreditation and Infection Prevention for UF Health Jacksonville, said local residents should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which do not recommend vaccinated people mask up.
Public Healthconservativedailypost.com

Delta Variant Gives WHO ‘Reason’ To Recommend Masks And Social Distancing Forever

Globalists don’t want freedom for individuals, so they are revamping the masks, lockdowns, and social distancing ‘recommendations’ because of a supposed ‘new variant’ of COVID. CDP reported months ago that the deadly nature of the vaccine would require a new ‘strain’ to provide an excuse for the massive numbers of vaccine deaths on the horizon… God forbid, but this may be it.
AccidentsBBC

How long can survivors last under rubble?

Rescuers in Florida, US, are continuing to look for possible survivors of a deadly apartment bloc collapse - nearly a week after it happened. Emergency workers - including experts from around the world - say they are still looking for people who may be alive in air pockets of the wreckage.