Britney Spears wants a baby — but says conservatorship forces her to take birth control

Britney Spears broke her silence and pleaded for an end to her court-ordered conservatorship, telling the judge, "I just want my life back." The singer addressed California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny and said she has been traumatized and depressed due to the conservatorship. Spears attended the hearing virtually by phone and spoke for more than 20 minutes. Other members involved in her conservatorship also appeared remotely. She told the court that she was forced to use birth control, take medication, and attend therapy sessions against her will, reported CNN. "I cry every day," Spears told the court, before stating that the 13-year conservatorship had caused her mental stress. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added.