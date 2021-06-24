Cancel
Britney Spears wants a baby — but says conservatorship forces her to take birth control

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears said Wednesday she wants to get married and have another baby but her conservatorship forbids it — and requires her to take birth control against her will. “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge during an explosive court hearing about her “abusive” conservatorship.

