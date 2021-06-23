Mookie Betts out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

A lot happened in the 16 months since Mookie Betts was acquired by the Dodgers, who snapped a 32-year title drought in the superstar's first season with the team. But in nearly a year and a half since first joining the team, Tuesday was the first time Betts got to play as a Dodger in front of a full Dodger Stadium. Betts' seventh-inning home run off Ranger Suárez broke a tie and delivered the Dodgers what became a 5-3 win over the Phillies on what was dubbed re-opening day in front of 52,078 at ...