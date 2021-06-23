Cancel
MLB

Mookie Betts out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Toribio of MLB.com reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Bets will miss Wednesday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres due to an illness. Betts last played in the Dodgers’ 3-2 loss to the Padres Tuesday night, leaving the game early due to flu-like symptoms. He went 0-for-3. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts has appeared in 62 games, slashing .249/.363/.456 with nine home runs, splitting time mostly at center and right field.

