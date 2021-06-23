Bogdan Bogdanovic To Play Game 1 Wednesday
Brad Rowland reports Bogdan Bogdanovic will play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. Bogdanovic is dealing with knee soreness, last playing in the Hawks’ 103-96 Game 7 victory over the number one seed Philadelphia 76ers on Jun. 20. He played 21 minutes, scoring four points, two rebounds and two assists. Bogdanovic has averaged 34 minutes, 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game in the playoffs.www.sportsgrid.com