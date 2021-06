TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is a groundbreaking time in Topeka. Wednesday saw the beginnings of several new business endeavors throughout the city. On the west side of the city, Cedarhurst of Topeka, a senior living facility, held a groundbreaking for its complex that will include 84 apartments, with more than 20 that will be dedicated to older adults facing Alzheimer’s and dementia.