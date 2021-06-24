Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 3 Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, but unfortunately they've been forced to play in the series without their best player. Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz and has not played since. Leonard didn't travel to Phoenix for Games 1 and 2 of the series, and he didn't play in Game 3 and been ruled out of Game 4 on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Without Leonard, the Clippers dropped the first two games of the series, but they pulled out a win in Game 3 to cut the series deficit to 2-1 heading into Game 4.