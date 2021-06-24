Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 3 Thursday
Mark Medina of USA Today reports Kawhi Leonard is officially out of the Western Conference Finals Game 3 matchup Thursday between the Los Angeles Clipper and Phoenix Suns. Leonard has missed four games because of a knee sprain, last playing in the Clippers’ Game 4 118-104 win over the number one seed Utah Jazz on Jun. 14. Leonard scored 31 points in 34 minutes, also recording seven rebounds and three assists. In 11 playoff games this season, he has averaged 39 minutes, 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.www.sportsgrid.com