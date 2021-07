For the first time in more than six decades, an Ohio State swimmer has made it to the Olympics. Hunter Armstrong is headed to Tokyo to compete as a member of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. The Dover, Ohio, athlete is a rising junior at Ohio State University, where he’s a member of the men’s swimming team. He was recognized and introduced with the team during the final swims of U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday night (June 20), according to an Ohio State University press release.