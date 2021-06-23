Cancel
NBA

Hawks’ Cam Reddish (Achilles) Upgraded To Questionable For Game 1 vs. Bucks

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports that Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reddish hasn’t played since February 21st due to an Achilles injury. He played in only 26 games this season with 21 starts and averaged 11.2 points with four rebounds per game.

www.sportsgrid.com
