Fairhaven, MA

Skin-Crawling Photo of Large Spider Captured in Fairhaven

By Maddie Levine
Posted by 
FUN 107
 6 days ago
What has eight legs, walks around on beaches, and bites? My worst nightmare. A Fairhaven resident spotted a large spider on West Island the other day. Is it cause for concern or is it not as scary as it seems?. I’ll be the first to admit that I am terrified...

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

